BJP to hold BC meetings in Vizag, Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam:BJP state president Somu Veerraju said the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother was a great loss to the nation, particularly to the BJP.

Addressing the party meeting in the city on Friday, Veerraju said Modi was very much influenced by his mother. Speaking on state politics, the BJP state chief lashed out at the YSRCP government stating that the promises made to youth remained unfulfilled and job calendar unreleased.

Alleging that the YSRCP is considering BCs as a vote bank, he said the BJP would hold BC meetings in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. He further said party leader and home minister Amit Shah would visit the state on January 8. Neither development nor welfare was seen in the state, Veerraju pointed out.

The BJP would go to polls in 2024 in alliance with the Jana Sena Party, he said. Before elections, the party would undertake a padayatra and cover as many as 13,000 villages with a sole aim of capturing power in the state, he said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao, MLC P V N Madhav and BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati.