BJP to hold Rayalaseema Ranabheri on March 19

Proddaturu (YSR Kadapa district): BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Monday said the party will launch agitation for completion of pending irrigation projects in the state.

Addressing media in Proddaturu, he said that Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi(GNSS) Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) Vamikonda, Sarvarayasagar, Brahmamsagar, Gandikota, Rojali, Sagileru were pending in Rayalaseema region for several decades.

Due to incompletion of projects, agriculture operations were affected in the region, he said.

To mount pressure on the state government for completion of pending irrigation projects, the BJP will conduct a big meeting in the name of Rayalaseema Ranabheri on March 19 in Kadapa, he said.

Though Centre released Rs 13,000 crores since 2018 for completion of Polavaram, the state failed to complete it, he alleged.

After Ranabheri, he said the BJP will step up agitation to bring pressure over completion of pending irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region.