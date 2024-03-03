BJP will have to pick Reddy nominee if it goes solo

Ongole: BJP’s dilemma over whether to go or not to go in alliance with TDP and Jana Sena Party is leaving two options before the party in the Ongole parliament seat.

Since 1952, elections for MP have been held 17 times in Ongole. In them, Reddys were elected as MPs for 13 times. The Congress representatives were elected 11 times, TDP candidates two times and YSRCP won twice. In the 2019 elections, of the total of 13,44,003 votes polled, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy received 7,39,202 votes against Sidda Raghava Rao of TDP receiving 5,24,351 votes.

Ongole parliamentary constituency consists of seven Assembly constituencies of Yerragondapalem (SC), Markapuram, Giddaluru, Kanigiri, Darsi, Ongole and Kondapi (SC).

Of the total 15.57 lakh voters in the Ongole Lok Sabha in 2019 elections, it is roughly estimated that there are about 6 lakh BCs, 2.40 lakh SCs, 2.10 lakh Reddy, 1.20 lakh Kamma, 1.10 lakh Kapu, 80,000 Muslim, 70,000 Arya Vysya, 30,000 Brahmin voters. It is further estimated that there may be 2.3 lakh Yadavas in BCs and 1.5 lakh Madigas in the SC communities.

The western part of the Ongole parliamentary constituency is dominated by the Reddy community. Having the support of the Reddy community in Markapuram, Giddaluru Darsi and Kanigiri Assembly constituencies helps the Ongole MP candidate win easily. This is the reason for the YSRCP or TDP and Jana Sena also chose Reddy candidates. The YSRCP announced Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy as the candidate for the Ongole MP seat, while the TDP-JSP alliance is almost fixed to field Magunta Raghava Reddy for the same.

If the BJP wants to go it alone for the general elections 2024, it too should scout for a Reddy candidate who could influence the community and get a major share of votes. If it would be in alliance and get one or two Assembly seats in the Ongole parliamentary seat, then also it should have Reddy candidates.

For now, the Ongole BJP has P V Sivareddy, a noted businessman, vehicle distributor, and seasoned politician as its president. When asked, Sivareddy said that he is prepared to contest for the MP or MLA seat, but it is the high command to decide his future.