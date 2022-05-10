BJP, YSRCP destroyed AP, flays Harsha Kumar

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP GV Harsha Kumar alleged that both BJP and YSRCP have destroyed the State and said that people will teach a lesson to these parties in the coming elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he criticised that when people are suffering due to power cuts and price hikes, Jana Sena Party and TDP are discussing about alliances. 'JSP chief Pawan Kalyan's statement that he would see to it that the anti-government vote will not split has no political value as Pawan had teamed up with the BJP, which has been cheating Andhra Pradesh for the past eight years,' Harsha Kumar stated.

He advised Pawan Kalyan to leave the BJP and come to the people independently, if he is keen to speak on public issues. Harsha Kumar alleged villages are not even getting power supply for 12 hours a day.

responding to a question, the former MP said political climate in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has changed. Stating that people now strongly want the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, he described Rahul as the future hope of the country. Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Telangana was a solid success, a testament to the changing public outlook, Harsha Kumar reminded.

He said that no one in the world could match the 'Gandhi' family, who sacrificed their lives for the country. TRS leaders should feel ashamed for criticising them by making cheap allegations. He urged the people to remember that the YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena in the State have also become puppets in the hands of the BJP and the only real alternative is Congress only.