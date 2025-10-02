Live
BJP’s ‘khadi santa’ aims to promote Indian-made products
Visakhapatnam: As part of BJP’s ‘har ghar Swadeshi’ campaign, a ‘khadi santa’ (bazaar) is going to be featured at the Beach Road opposite Vishwapriya function hall for two days.
Announcing it here on Wednesday, BJP Visakhapatnam district parliamentary president MMN Parasurama Raju appealed to people of Visakhapatnam to contribute their part in promoting Indian-made products by visiting the ‘santa’ and investing in handicrafts and handloom products displayed on October 2 and 3 from 10 am to 9 pm.
“With the slogan of the fair focusing on ‘prati inta Swadeshi, intinta Swadeshi’, we want to encourage people to buy indigenous products. Artisans and craftsmen will display their crafts at the fair for which the entry is free,” he mentioned.
Speaking on the occasion, party state spokesperson Suhasini Anand said that the GST reforms have brought a great relief to the common man and it is being well appreciated by various sections of society.
“Through ‘khadi santa’, the BJP aims to empower artisans and weavers and also promote Indian-origin products,” she informed. Cultural programmes will be organised in the evenings at the venue.