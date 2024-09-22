BJYM members stage protests at YS Jagan's residence in Tadepalli

Tensions flared outside the residence of YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as youth affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest against the alleged use of adulterated ghee in Tirumala prasadam. The demonstrators gathered in significant numbers chanting slogans criticizing Jagan and demanding accountability.

In response to the escalating situation, local police intervened, arresting several protesters and escorting them to the Tadepalli police station.



The protest were occurred amid growing concerns regarding the quality of religious offerings, with protesters calling for immediate action to ensure the integrity of the prasadam for devotees.