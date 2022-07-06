BJYM to conduct bike rallies from Aug 2

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) decided to conduct bike rallies across the state demanding that the government generate employment and provide livelihood to the youth. The BJP Yuva Morcha state executive body meeting was organised at the state party office here on Tuesday. BJP state president Somu Veerraju was the chief guest and the BJP Yuva Morcha state president Surendra Mohan presided over the meeting.

Addressing the media, Somu Veerraju explained the details of the Yuva Morcha meeting. He said the Yuva Morcha will conduct rallies in four zones of the state from August 2 to 15. He said the BJP is hopeful the government will give permission for the bike rallies adding that the objective of conducting the Yuva Sangharshana yatra is demanding the government to create employment and provide livelihood to the youth.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured the youth of filling the posts lying vacant in the government departments during elections. He alleged that CM had failed to fulfil expectations of youth. The teacher posts and jobs in the police department are not yet filled since 2019.

He said CM had assured the contract and outsourcing staff of regularisation of services but had not it. He said the state BJP is working with objective of development of all, the slogan given by Prime Minister Modi 'Sab ka Sath and Sab ka Vikas.' He said the bike rally will cover 7,500 km in the state in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Veerraju said the BJP will conduct mega public meeting in August in Vijayawada. He said the BJP is the only alternative to the YSRCP.

BJP Yuva Morcha state president Surendra Mohan said the Yuva Morcha will highlight the unemployment problem in the state. He alleged YSRCP government had provided no jobs to the youth. He said the government is ignoring the problems of the youth and recalled that a huge chunk of youth is getting addicted to drugs but there is no response from the government. Somu Veerraju and Yuva Morcha leaders also released a poster on the proposed bike rallies to be conducted in the state from August 2 to 15 on the occasion.