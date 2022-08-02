BJYM's 'Yuva Sangharshana Yatra' from today

Tirupati: Protesting the YSRCP government's failure in providing jobs to the unemployed youth as promised in its manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is taking up 'Yuva Sangharshana Yatra' which will start from Tirupati on August 2 and will end on August 21. The Yatra will cover all the 26 districts of the State and leaders who take part in the Yatra will address public meetings during the Yatra.

Leaders will highlight the failure of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in providing employment to the unemployed youth. BJYM State president Surendra Mohan and state secretary Ramesh Naidu while addressing the media conference here said the Yatra will start in three directions in the state for which three Rathams (vehicles) will be used.

One vehicle will be used to cover Rayalaseema region, another vehicle will cover from Tirupati to Vijayawada and third vehicle will move towards Visakhapatnam. They said the Chief Minister had deceived the unemployed youth in the state by not fulfilling his promise of providing employment.

The BJYM is committed to highlight the issues of Youth, they added. They said the Yatra will be inaugurated by BJP State president Somu Verraju and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya here.