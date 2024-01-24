  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BK Parthasarathy pays tribute to Paritala Ravindra in Vekatapuram

BK Parthasarathy pays tribute to Paritala Ravindra in Vekatapuram
x
Highlights

On the 19th death anniversary of late Telugu Desam Party leader, former minister, who constantly fought for the poor people

On the 19th death anniversary of late Telugu Desam Party leader, former minister, who constantly fought for the poor people and stood as their heartbeat, Satyasai District Telugu Desam Party President Penukonda Constituency candidate BK Parthasarathy paid floral tributes at his ghat in Venkatapuram. Parthasarathy Garu Kalava Srinivas, Gundumala Tippeswamy, Nayakas, etc wre present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X