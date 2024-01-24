BK Parthasarathy pays tribute to Paritala Ravindra in Vekatapuram

On the 19th death anniversary of late Telugu Desam Party leader, former minister, who constantly fought for the poor people and stood as their heartbeat, Satyasai District Telugu Desam Party President Penukonda Constituency candidate BK Parthasarathy paid floral tributes at his ghat in Venkatapuram. Parthasarathy Garu Kalava Srinivas, Gundumala Tippeswamy, Nayakas, etc wre present.