Black marketing of sand rampant in East Godavari, alleges ex-GUDA director

Kakinada: Former Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA) director and civil construction engineer Gatii Satyanarayana said that people are facing hardship owing to lack of sand. He told 'The Hans India' here on Tuesday that no official was able to disclose the sand availability. Moreover, people are not exposed to the new mode of online application and they are facing problems because of non-working servers.



People are afraid of approaching ward secretariats as long queues and overcrowding of people cause panic among them. Even if sand is made available through online the quality of sand is poor.

He criticised that it was foolish to supply sand in the rainy season. Workers are put to a lot of inconvenience as building works stopped due to non-availability of sand. It is available in the black market.

And the majority of works pertaining to construction have been withheld due to paucity of sand. A lorry load of sand is available for a price ranging from Rs 30,000 to 40,000 in the black market.