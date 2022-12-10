Blast furnace of RINL sets record consistently

Visakhapatnam: RINL's Blast Furnace II created yet another record by consistently producing over 8,000 tonnes of hot metal every day for the past three days. This is the first time the furnace is producing such volumes of hot metal since its inception. The blast furnace – II, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant alone produced 8,030 tonnes, 8,100 tonnes and 8,500 tonnes on December 6th, 7th and 8th respectively.

The team surpassed the best daily production on a single day by achieving a hot metal production of 16,200 tonnes on December 8 from blast furnace 1 and 2 together. It is also said to be the best daily production from both the blast furnaces combined, since inception. RINL CMD Atul Bhatt and Director (Operation) AK Saxena appreciated RINL personnel for achieving the record production.