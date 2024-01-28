Bless me in next election also, Mekapati urges people

Nellore: Exuding confidence that his party will retain power in 2024 elections, Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy has appealed the people to bless him in the next elections also to make Atmakuru as number one in the district. He handed over Rs 4.71 crore cheque to the beneficiaries under YSR Aasara scheme at AS Pet mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA reminded that people of Atmakuru gave a historic victory to the YSR Congress Party in 2019 elections. After noticing the problems being faced by the people during 2014 elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured them to solve their issues during the 2019 electioneering and the YSRCP government has completed 90 per cent of its assurances given to the public in a transparent manner, he added.

The MLA said that with the same confidence YSRCP is seeking the public mandate in 2024 elections in the interest of continuing the development. He recalled that as part of the initiative in uplifting the living standards of women, the government has initiated 14 kinds of different welfare programmes without giving any scope for corruption. Describing village secretariat and volunteer sectors as a boon to people, MLA Vikram Reddy said that earlier people used to visit the government offices several times to secure even small schemes. But now, people are enjoying the benefits of various government schemes at their doorstep, he claimed.

The MLA pointed out that earlier there were no infrastructure facilities in villages, but after YSRCP came to power, it was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who solved all the problems. He appealed the public to extend their cooperation to YSRCP in securing 175 seats in 2024 elections.