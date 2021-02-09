Blockchain technology to bring revolutionary changes, says expert

Bhimavaram: Several experts opined that blockchain technology is going to bring revolutionary changes in the banking and agriculture sectors.

Addressing the virtual student workshop and faculty development programme organised by the IT department of SRKR Engineering College and Tata Consultancy Services here on Monday with IT department head Dr BhVS Ramakrishnam Raju in chair, Blockchain Technology expert Ankita Bhagoliwal said that there would be revolutionary changes in the Banking sector in future with blockchain technology. She said that the data could not be altered with this latest technology. She also said that more and more digital currency would arrive in the market in future.

Former ambassador K Jeeva Sagar, who is also director of the engineering college, said that TCS enjoyed a special place in the world technology market. He complimented the SRKR Engineering College for collaborating with the TCS for the benefit of the students and faculty.

College principal Dr M Jagapati Raju said that the college introduced computer science business system from this academic year.

The students of this course would get an opportunity to learn blockchain technology. In addition, the students of CSE, IT and the faculty would also get the opportunity to improve their skills.

BhVS Ramakrishnam Raju said that the new technology in agriculture sector would be beneficial to the country.

Coordinator of the workshop associate professor Dr I Hemalata and assistant coordinators PRSSV Raju, K Pavan Raju and B Tejasri were present.