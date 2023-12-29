  • Menu
BLOs told to strive for error-free voter list

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh speaking at a review meeting in Eluru on Thursday
Highlights

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh takes part in a review meeting of booth level officers and supervisors of Eluru Assembly constituency

Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh convened a review meeting of booth level officers and supervisors of Eluru Assembly constituency at ZP conference hall here on Thursday.

He instructed booth-level officers to work effectively for preparation of an error-free voter list. Speaking on the occasion, he said the BLOs should keep in mind the consequences they face for the lapses in the list. The voter list corrections can be carried out now till January 12. The date for publishing the final voter list is January 22. BLOs should focus on cases wherein there are more than 10 voters from the same door number, voters migrated permanently, deceased voter, and duplication of voter.

He asked them to verify the applications received for changes in voter lists without mistakes.

The Election Commission is allowing provision to help senior citizens cast their vote at home. Eluru constituency registered the lowest voting percentage of 67 during the previous elections, he said adding that efforts should be made to create awareness among voters so that the percentage exceeds 80 per cent.

A demonstration on the functioning of voting machines was conducted on the occasion.

ERO ZP CEO KSS Subbarao, Additional EROs municipal commissioner S Venkata Krishna and Eluru Tahsildar B Somasekhar, AERO L Vidyasagar, MPDO Praveena and others were present.

