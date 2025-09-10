BoB settles insurance claim of SPF jawan’s kin

Visakhapatnam: AS part of the special salary package agreement between Bank of Baroda and the Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force (APSPF), employees are insured for Rs.15 lakh in the event of natural death. Recently, Konathala Parameswara Rao, a constable with APSPF and a customer of Bank of Baroda’s Dwarka Nagar Branch, passed away due to illness.

In compliance with the terms of the MoU, the bank promptly processed and disbursed the insurance claim of Rs.15 lakh to the nominee, Konathala Annapurna, wife of the deceased.

The cheque was handed over to the nominee in the presence of G Mahesh, inspector and his team from APSPF Visakhapatnam Unit, Leena Gohain, deputy general manager and regional head, Bank of Baroda Visakhapatnam region, and staff members of the regional office. This gesture reflects Bank of Baroda’s commitment to the well-being and financial security of government employees and their families.