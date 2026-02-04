GATE 2026 Examination Begins on February 7: Complete Overview

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will commence on February 7, 2026, bringing an important opportunity for thousands of engineering, science, and technology graduates across India. The examination is conducted annually for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programs as well as employment in prestigious public sector organizations.

GATE 2026 will be organized by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB) under the Ministry of Education. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode over multiple days, starting from February 7, and will continue on subsequent dates as per the official schedule. To accommodate a large number of candidates, the exam will be conducted in two shifts each day—a forenoon and an afternoon session.

The GATE examination evaluates a candidate’s understanding of undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities. The question paper consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The duration of the exam is three hours, and the total marks are 100.

Candidates appearing for GATE 2026 must carry a printed admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof to the examination center. Entry without these documents will not be permitted. It is advised that candidates reach the exam center well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card to complete verification formalities smoothly.

GATE scores are widely accepted for admission into M.Tech, M.E, and Ph.D. programs at IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other reputed institutions. In addition, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores for recruitment, making the exam highly significant for career advancement.

Overall, GATE 2026 starting on February 7 is a crucial milestone for aspirants aiming for higher education and professional growth in technical fields. Proper preparation and adherence to exam guidelines are key to success.