Travel Insurance Claim Documents: What Indians Need

Travel insurance claims depend on clear documents, not explanations. Whether it is travel insurance for schengen visa or a regular overseas plan, you must prove you travelled, the incident happened during the policy period, and the expense was necessary. This guide lists the key claim papers Indians should keep ready, by claim type.

Set Up a Base File Before You Fly

Create a folder on your phone and email, plus a small physical pouch for originals. Keep:

Policy schedule and certificate showing traveller names, dates, and destination.

Passport copy and visa copy (if applicable).

Confirmed tickets, itinerary, and boarding passes.

Proof of travel, such as entry or exit stamps, or e-boarding confirmations.

KYC and bank details for reimbursement.

If the passport name spelling does not match the policy, fix it before departure. Most claim delays begin with basic mismatches.

When an Incident Happens, Collect Official Confirmation First

Your strongest evidence comes from the authority closest to the event. That means:

Airline desk for delays, cancellations, missed connections, and baggage reports.

Hospital or clinic for treatment notes and itemised bills.

Police station for theft, loss of a passport, or burglary.

Hotel or tour operator for paid stays or bookings affected by the disruption.

For medical situations, contact the insurer’s assistance number early. Many travel medical insurance plans require timely notification and may guide you to the right hospital or documentation route.

Medical Claims: What Usually Works

Keep diagnosis, prescription, and itemised bills with payment proof.

Outpatient Treatment

Carry consultation note, diagnosis, prescription, pharmacy invoice, and payment receipt. If the prescription is missing, pharmacy bills may not be accepted.

Hospitalisation

Keep admission note, discharge summary, investigation reports, doctor notes, itemised hospital bill, and stamped receipts. If you paid by card, keep the payment slip or transaction proof. Ask the hospital for itemised billing; it is one of the quickest ways to prevent queries.

Baggage Claims: Delay, Loss, and Damage

Get the airline report (PIR/confirmation), keep baggage tags and boarding pass, and save receipts or repair estimates.

Baggage Delay

Collect a baggage delay confirmation from the airline, plus baggage tags and your boarding pass. Keep receipts for essential purchases only if your policy allows that benefit.

Baggage Loss

Ask for the airline reference for lost baggage and any written communication confirming it is untraced or declared lost. Insurers may also ask for a list of items and basic ownership proof for high-value items.

Baggage Damage

Get an airline note acknowledging damage, then keep repair estimates or replacement invoices, depending on what your policy supports.

Flight Disruption Claims: Prove the Reason and the Cost

For flight delays or cancellations, keep an airline letter or email confirming the disruption and reason, your revised itinerary or rebooking confirmation, and receipts for additional accommodation or meals if covered. Screenshots help, but official airline communication carries more weight.

Theft, Lost Passport, and Personal Belongings

If your passport or items are stolen, file a police complaint immediately and keep the report number and a copy. For passport loss, retain the embassy or consulate acknowledgement for replacement or emergency travel documents. Keep receipts for fees paid, and a short factual written note with date, place, and what was lost. Avoid exaggeration; inflated item lists often trigger deeper verification.

Cashless Support vs Reimbursement: The Paperwork Difference

If your plan offers cashless hospital support, you may need pre-authorisation forms and hospital contact details, and the insurer may coordinate directly. For reimbursement, your file must show payment proof and itemised bills. Keep both routes in mind so you do not miss a requirement during stress.

Schengen Travellers: One Extra Check

If you bought travel insurance for a Schengen visa, keep the certificate PDF even after visa approval. Claims may still require matching travel dates and destination against visa and travel proof, so keep everything aligned.

Submission Tips That Speed Up Approval

Key Pointers:

Upload clear, complete scans with all pages visible.

Label files logically: passport, policy, medical, airline, police, receipts.

Ensure names and passport numbers match across documents.

Respond quickly to any insurer query.

Final Thoughts

Most claim problems are paperwork problems. Prepare your base file, collect official confirmations immediately, and organise invoices as you go. With that discipline, claims feel far less stressful, whether you hold broad cover or travel medical insurance focused protection.