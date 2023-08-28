Bobbili farmers supply jaggery for Srivari Prasadam

Live
Just In
Bobbili (Vizianagaram district): Jaggery farmers of Vizianagaram district are fortunate to take part in the service of Lord Balaji.
On Sunday MLA S V Ch Appalanaidu flagged off a van carrying 2,650 kilograms of jaggery manufactured in organic method to Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala.
The farmers have prepared the jaggery with special care with the support of MARKFED and supplied it to Tirumala to be utilised in preparation of laddus and some other prasadams there.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the local farmers are very much fortunate to contribute to the preparation of Maha Prasadams at Tirumala. He said the jaggery supply would continue in future also based on the demand the temple management. The jaggery has been prepared with utmost care. No chemicals were added and it is completely an organic product.