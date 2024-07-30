Bobbili MLA’s photos in display on International Tiger Day expo

Vijayawada: International Tiger Day was observed by the state government on Monday at Aranya Bhavan here. Participating in the programme, minister for environment K Pawan Kalyan and others stressed the need for protecting wildlife which would be a great wealth. He said that protecting environment and wildlife is the responsibility of every citizen.

On this occasion, a special photo exhibition was organised in which photographs captured by Bobbili MLA Baby Naina were displayed.

Later, Baby Naina said that tiger is national animal of India has special recognition all over the globe as we have highest number of tigers in the world. He said that he has been in tiger conservation activity for the past few years and was capturing their pictures in several sanctuaries in the country. The Bobbili MLA presented a book containing photographs of tigers and details of sanctuaries to minister Pawan Kalyan.