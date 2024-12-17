Bommasamudram shines as India’s ‘Healthiest Panchayat’

Tirupati: Bommasamudram Panchayat in Puthalapattu constituency of Chittoor district, has earned national recognition by being named the country’s top ‘Healthy Panchayat’. This accolade, awarded as part of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, was presented by President Droupadi Murmu to the village sarpanch V Raghunath in New Delhi on December 11, along with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj recognises outstanding panchayats annually through National Panchayat Awards, which were revised in 2022 to align with 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The evaluation now focuses on nine Local Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs), including health, child welfare, sanitation, poverty alleviation, women’s empowerment and good governance.

Sarpanch Raghunath expressed his gratitude for the award and emphasised the increased responsibility it brings. Speaking to The Hans India, he credited the achievement to the collective efforts of the entire village, local officials and healthcare workers and especially to Panchayat Secretary Y Mounika. He wanted to prove himself and repose the faith people have shown in electing him unanimously and do a lot more during the remaining one year term.

Bommasamudram’s systematic implementation of Central and State government schemes has significantly improved healthcare at grassroots level. The panchayat achieved 100 per cent distribution of Ayushman Bharat health cards, simplifying access to healthcare benefits. This effort has contributed to the village’s impressive health outcomes, including zero maternal and infant mortality rates due to institutional deliveries and thorough antenatal care. It has reported zero dengue cases as well.

Child health is prioritised through meticulous immunisation drives, ensuring complete vaccination coverage and regular deworming campaigns in schools and Anganwadi centers. To combat anaemia among adolescent girls, health check-ups and distribution of iron and folic acid supplements are carried out regularly. Anganwadi centers provide nutritious food to pregnant and postpartum women, promote breastfeeding and educate the community on nutrition.

Sanitation and clean water supply are also central to Bommasamudram’s success. Drinking water tanks are cleaned and chlorinated every 15 days and all households have access to clean drinking water. The panchayat conducts awareness campaigns on hygiene, toilet use, and disease prevention. Measures like fogging, drain cleaning and handwashing campaigns are implemented to prevent waterborne diseases.

Environmental conservation initiatives further support community health. Tree planting drives are encouraged and residents cultivate kitchen gardens for fresh vegetables. Health infrastructure is bolstered through health awareness sessions, telemedicine services and regular health camps. The Panchayat office has been turned into a wellness center.

District officials praised Bommasamudram’s achievements. District Collector Sumit Kumar commended the panchayat for setting a national benchmark, encouraging others to follow its example. District Panchayat Officer Sudhakar Rao emphasised the importance of sanitation and public health, while DM&HO Dr Prabhavati Devi applauded the healthcare staff for effectively implementing health schemes. Now the village serves as an inspiration for other villages striving for similar progress.