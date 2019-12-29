Book on Telugu sculptors released in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A book titled, 'Telugu Silpula Vaibhavam,' written by Dr Emani Sivanagi Reddy, CEO of the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati, and edited by Dr K Srinivasulu and Sivasri was released by Ramu Suryarao, former MLC, at the meeting of historians at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Sunday.

The book was released at the conference of the World Telugu Writers Association here. Dr Sivanagi Reddy briefed the gathering on the content of the book such as scribes, sculptors, architects, goldsmiths, braziers, copper and iron smiths and social status among others.

Members of the editorial board including chief editor A Siva Kesava Rao, P Somasekharacharyulu, T Kameswara Rao, T Ramalakshmanacharyulu, Dr Rapaka Ekambaracharyulu and NVS Prasad participated in the programme.