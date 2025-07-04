Live
Boosting service sector vital to develop Tirupati: City MLA
About 7,000 ‘Bangaru families’ identified in the city
Tirupati: Improving the service sector in a big way will boost Tirupati development, noted city MLA Arani Srinivasulu speaking at the constituency-level vision action plan here on Thursday.
The vision action plan, as part of Swarnandhra 2047 was recently declared by Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu to focus on constituency-wise action plan to address local needs and achieve State’s long-term development. The MLA said the poorest of the poor (Bangaru Kutumbalu), which were identified in the city, will be empowered through capacity building (skill development) to come out of poverty to reach zero poverty rate. In all, as many as 7,000 ‘bangaru families’ were identified in the city to cover them under capacity building programme.
In this connection, Arani Srinivasulu said the constituency development is linked with tourism development and accordingly, focus will be laid to develop Tirupati city as a place of temple tourism, eco-tourism and wedding destination to see Tirupati development on par with Vizag and Vijayawada cities.
The new world class railway station is nearing completion while the construction of integrated bus stand will begin soon with the government invited tenders for taking up work, he said. Commissioner N Mourya, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, ME Gomati, Thulasi Kumar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy were present.