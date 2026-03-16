‘Booth committees are strong foundation for party organisation’

As part of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan, a training programme was held in Tenali rural mandal of Guntur district on Sunday. The programme was organised by Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of mandal president Kadiyala Nadakeswara.

On this occasion, Session–6 on ‘Karya Vistaar (Organisational Expansion) and Booth Management’ was addressed by YV Subbarao, Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha State general secretary. He stated that organisational expansion and effective booth management are crucial for strengthening the party from grassroots level. He advised party workers to maintain close contact with people and effectively communicate party’s ideology as well as development initiatives and welfare schemes being implemented by the Central government.

Subbarao further emphasised that strong booth committees are the foundation for electoral success, and if party workers actively function at every booth level, it will significantly strengthen the party organisation. He also explained the important role of various Morchas in expanding the party among different sections of society.

He also explained the importance of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme of Election Commission, which focuses on correction and updating of voter lists. He urged party workers to actively participate in the voter list revision process by identifying new eligible voters, ensuring the inclusion of youth who have completed 18 years of age, correcting errors in voter details, and removing the names of deceased persons from the electoral rolls.

The session was presided over by Devarakonda Ravi. Several party leaders and party workers participated in the programme in large numbers.