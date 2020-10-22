Botcha Satyanarayana slams Chandrababu Naidu over Amaravati claims

Amaravati/Srikakulam: Municipal Administration minister Botcha Satyanarayana came down heavily on opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for creating a hue and cry that the present government was neglecting Amaravati region while he could not build a single permanent structure during his term.

Addressing media persons on Thursday, he said that YSRCP government has already proposed to give municipal corporation status by merging Tadepalli and Mangalagiri regions, which includes Amaravati. The state was firm on decentralisation of development instead of concentrating it in one place as it happened in Hyderabad and Amaravati will be the Legislative capital.

He said the plight of Naidu was that the land rates of his benamis in the region have drastically fallen and the gains from the insider trading that Naidu committed have also come down.

The minister asked what has Naidu done after getting the stone laid by the Prime Minister in his three-and-a-half year but for building temporary buildings. He said that if had Naidu completed at least 50 per cent of the capital works during his regime, his party would have come back to power, but he had not even competed five per cent of the works. That was why Naidu was shown the door, he added.

Naidu had shown estimates worth Rs 1,50,000 crore, but had spent only Rs 5,000 crore. The Minister said that the people were with Jagan Mohan Reddy Reddy as he has completed all the promises made for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections.

Meanwhile, speaking at a separate press conference in Srikakulam, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju slammed opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for taking up agitation with paid artists in the name of Amaravati and stated that Naidu has been doing all this only to escape from the investigation of Amaravati land scam. The minister said that Chandrababu has portrayed the Amaravati land scam with catchy graphics and exploited the state finances.

Naidu used Amaravati for insider trading and was using the same Amaravati for protests with his paid artists to safeguard the wealth amassed by him and his coterie. A large number of Dalits were indeed protesting against Naidu and in support of state government's move of decentralisation in Thullur. He said that Naidu has been trying to create disputes among people.