Botcha visits Aarogya Suraksha camp
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana visited the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha medical camp conducted at Kanimeraka village of Bondapalli mandal on Saturday.
Bondapalli (Vizianagaram): Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana visited the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha medical camp conducted at Kanimeraka village of Bondapalli mandal on Saturday. He enquired about the facilities being provided at medical camp and interacted with patients, doctors and medical staff.
Speaking on the occasion, Botcha said that the government is taking responsibility to protect the health of the every citizen in the state. He said that the Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country to conduct special medical camps and to provide medical services at door step.
Later, he visited the camp at Puritipenta village of Gajapathinagaram and irked over the staff for not distributing Suraksha bags to patients.
He said that the government is conducting medical camps and creating individual health profile, conducting health tests, providing medicines.
Doctors K Rajesh, P Prasanna and medical staff, joint collector Mayur Ashok and MPP B Jnanadarsini attended the programme.