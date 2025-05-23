Botched treatment by RMP claims woman’s life in Nandyal dist

Sanjamala: In a tragic incident underscoring the perils of unqualified medical practices, a 53-year-old woman lost her life allegedly due to a wrong injection administered by a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in Sanjamala of Banaganapalle constituency of Nandyal district.

According to the victim’s family, Subba Lakshmamma, a resident of Chinna Kottapeta village in Sanjamala mandal, approached local RMP Dastagiri around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, complaining abdominal pain. When Dastagiri was ready to give an injection as treatment, Subba Lakshmamma requested him to give the injection in the muscle. But the practitioner insisted it needed to be administered intravenously and injected it directly into a vein.

Soon after the injection, Subba Lakshmamma collapsed and lost consciousness. Her son Balakrishna, who had accompanied her, expressed concern, to which the RMP casually attributed the reaction to a temporary spell of dizziness. However, noticing foam coming from her mouth and her unresponsive state, the practitioner discreetly called for an ambulance.

The woman was rushed to Kovelakuntla Government Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

Following the incident, the family of the deceased, including her husband Burraswami, lodged a complaint with Sanjamala police on Thursday.

Sanjamala SI C Ramanaiah confirmed that a case has been registered and that the body was sent for postmortem. Samples have been forwarded to a forensic lab for further examination.

Locals alleged that this is not the first time that RMP Dastagiri’s treatment has resulted in complications, and they demanded stringent action against him to prevent similar tragedies in future.

The investigation is currently underway.