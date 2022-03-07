Botsa Satyanarayana erupts a new controversy, says Hyderabad is capital of AP till 2024

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget sessions turned tumultuous on the first day. On the other hand, while Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan was addressing, Telugu Desam party members chanted slogans and walked out. Later in the assembly, CM Jagan also became serious about the TDP affair.

Speaking at a media point later, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana made key remarks and paved the way for a new debate by stating that Hyderabad is capital of Andhra Pradesh till 2024. The minister's comments led to a new controversy.

It remains to be seen what kind of fuss Botsa's comments will lead to. There was no possibility of objections from Telangana as well. On the other hand, the state apex court has already issued key directives that Amaravati should be the capital and all activities should be carried out from there. The comments made by Botsa in this order became a hot topic.

Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that the TDP has ignored the Siva Ramakrishnan committee on capital and constituted Naryana committee to set up capital at Amaravati. However, Botsa asked media wait and see when asked about three capital issue.