Botsa Satyanarayana hints to develop Amaravati as IT hub or other industrial hub, instead capital city

Amaravati: The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development B Satyanarayana appealed the public not to believe the words of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu in construction of the capital city Amaravati. Addressing at a press conference at CRDA office on Thursday, just a day before cabinet meeting which would decide on the three capitals proposal, stated that the government aimed at the development of the 13 districts.

He hinted that the Amaravati will be developed like an IT hub or other. "We will not cheat the public. We will develop the lands and return to the farmers. We are not doing real estate business." If really Chandrababu Naidu wishes the development of the region, then why did not he shift his house to here.

The Minister said that the cabinet will discuss and decide on how to develop the Amaravati area.

Chandrababu Naidu cheated the five crore population, hence we have been speaking on him.

When asked what the government will do with the 55,000 acres of the land, he said that the cabinet will decide.

Kodali Nani, Minister for Civil Supplies stated that they will not show the 3D graphics like what Chandrababu Naidu did in the last five years. Both Nani and Satyanarayana explained that the cabinet will discuss on it.

When asked why the ruling party MLAs and Ministers were not visiting the capital villages and secretariat, Satyanarayana said that "We did not want to provoke the people. There were some vested interested people. Some paid artists also participating in the protests".

Reacting on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's comments on having single capital, Satyanarayana said that, Venkaiah Naidu himself contradicting to his words. The Minister further added that he did not want to make any statement on him as he holds a constitutional post.

Reacting on the criticism of AP BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana, the minister said that they have been changing their stand frequently on the capital city.

In this press conference, the Minister for IPR Perni Nani also participated.