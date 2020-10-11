Botsa Satyanarayana responds on MANSAS trust controversy, says it's a family affair

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's goal is to develop 13 districts in the state, said Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. On Sunday, he told the media that the people of all districts were happy with the proposal of three capitals. He was incensed that only Chandrababu and his paid artists were opposed to the three capitals and said that decentralization was welcomed by the people and slammed Chandrababu for opposing it. Botsa asserted that Naidu is conspiring against three capitals to protect Benami assets.

He alleged that Rs 5,000 crore had been spent to show the capital films to the people. He said the SIT investigation into the Visakhapatnam land scam would be completed soon and was ready to launch an inquiry into anything. Speaking about Mansas, Botsa said it is a family affair. government has got nothing to do with it. He said the government would intervene if the people were in trouble. It was revealed that the Visakhapatnam Metro project DPR is being prepared and the office will also be opened soon.

Minister Botsa said he had respect for the Supreme Court and the High Courts and had faith in the Constitution. "CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained all the issues to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in the form of a letter. People who have respect for the constitution in the country must respond," Botsa opined. He said government advisor Ajay Kallam had already explained the government's view.