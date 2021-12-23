Botsa Satyanarayana responds to ticket prices issues, warns of stern action if rules are violated

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that their government's aim is to make the price of movie tickets available to the common man and not to cause trouble to the film industry. He spoke to the media in Vizianagaram and responded to natural star Nani's comments. He said that theatre owners had to appeal to authorities if there is any specific reason to hike the price of the ticket or if there any loss. However, he said that the government will not agree to inflate ticket prices at its will. Botsa questioned why there shouldn't be MRP for the movie tickets when every commodity has it.



Botsa made it clear that the government will not spare if the movie ticket prices are hiked. He said that cinema is a means of entertainment for the common man and fumed that how prices are determined as desired.



The minister further said the government had decided on reduce prices of movie tickets to benefit the filmmakers and public. He responded to the seizing of several movie theaters in the state and opined that there were no intentional attacks on movie theaters.



Earlier, Natural star Nani has made sensational comments on the government over reduction of movie ticket prices and asserted that the government has insulted the people by the decision. He said people can afford high rates to watch the movies.