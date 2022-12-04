  • Menu
Boy dies after rope gets wrapped around his neck in Machilipatnam

A tragic incident took place in Machilipatnam district center where a boy died after a roped wrapped around his neck while playing on a tree branch in the premises of a house.

Going into the details, ten-year-old Joshua from Ullingipaleni died on the spot as no one noticed when the rope was tightened around his neck.

After a long time, the parents noticed and took him to the hospital. But the doctors confirmed that the boy had already died.

