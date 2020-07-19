Brahmotsavams at Kanipakam temple: Decision to be taken next month

Chittoor: District Collector N B Gupta said that the decision on conducting Brahmostsvams of Lord Varasiddi Vinayakaswamy at Kanipakam temple will be taken based on the gravity of Covid 19 pandemic.

The possibility of performing the Brahmostsvams of Kanipakam temple will be decided later in the month of August after taking into consideration of the prevailing conditions then, he said.

It may be recalled that the meeting of Ubhayadars of Kanipakam Temple was held at the temple on Sunday for finalising the action plan for the proposed Brahmotsavams. A Venkatesh, Executive Officer , Kanipakam Temple met District Collector Dr N B Gupta and apprised the decision of Ubhayadars for conducting the Brahmotsavams.

District Collector has made it clear that it was not proper to finalise the fete at Kanipakam temple due to rapid spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Sunday, A Venkatesh, EO said that District Collector would decide the date for performing Brahmotsavams . He said that the festival is expected to be held from September 2 for 21 days.