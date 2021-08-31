Breach to cofferdam: TDP leaders find fault with irrigation officials

Nellore: TDP leaders slammed the irrigation department for the poor quality of cofferdam constructed close to Nellore Barrage in Penna River. They said that carelessness of the irrigation officials and contractor caused a threat to the lives of five persons, who got stuck in the flash floods following a breach to cofferdam on Sunday evening.

TDP leader K Srinivasulu Reddy on Monday visited cofferdam along with the party leaders. He said the officials failed to maintain quality in the construction of cofferdam.

Former Corporators Vuchhi Bhuvaneswara Prasad and Satya Nageswar Rao alleged that water was released into Penna River from Sangam without any alert to the officials and villages on the downstream. There should be an alert to people to keep themselves away from the huge flow.

They said the contractor of Nellore Barrage breached the cofferdam though it is mandatory to alert the fishermen, cattle grazers and washermen before causing such breaches.

The leaders took a dig at the Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav for the delay in completing the barrage works in Nellore.

They reminded that the Minister assured that he would complete the works in 3 months after coming to power. BJP senior leader Midathala Ramesh also found fault with the irrigation officials and the contractor for putting the lives of people at stake with their careless attitude.