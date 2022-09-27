Break darshan system to be introduced in Kanipakam soon

Chittoor: Break darshan system will be introduced in Kanipakam temple shortly and a decision in this regard will be taken in the next general body meeting to be held in October, stated Kanipakam Temple Executive Officer M V Suresh Babu.

The Kanipakam Temple Trust Board Meeting held here on Monday was presided over by temple chairman A Mohan Reddy. Speaking to media after the meeting, Suresh Babu said that there was a serious proposal to introduce break darshan with a ticket price of Rs 300 each.

Modalities of the proposed system will be finalised soon. It was decided to ensure continuous darshan of Lord Vinayaka Swamy from 5am to 9 pm every day without any break and devotees interest will be safe guarded.

Simultaneously, efforts would be continued for improving temple revenue, he added. Through Brahmotsvam fete, the temple earned Rs 2.07 crore revenue.

132 petitions received in Spandana

Chittoor: District Collector M Hari Narayanan received 132 petitions in the weekly grievances programme Spandana held at the Collectorate on Monday.

Of them 93 petitions were related to Revenue department. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the administration proposed to construct a building for Spandana at Collectorate with an estimated outlay of Rs 2.05 crore.

He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has accorded permission for the same also. Meanwhile SP Y Rishanth Reddy received 32 grievances in Spandana whereas Commissioner Dr J Aruna received 8 petitions.