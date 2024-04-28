Live
- PM Modi has already scored a century in first two phases of LS polls: Amit Shah
- Mamata expresses apprehension of division of anti-BJP votes in Bengal
- Rains likely in Andhra Pradesh for next three days
- BSF seizes heroin close to Pak border in Punjab
- India unstoppable under 'visionary' PM Modi: Rajnath Singh
- SP has already accepted defeat even before the battle is over: Yogi Adityanath
- 'Shehzada insulted Indian kings and emperors but forgot Aurangzeb's atrocities', PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi
- Despite having a woman CM, females in West Bengal most unsafe: JP Nadda
- Lives of daughters like Neha don’t matter to Congress, says PM Modi on K’taka student murder case
- BJD and BJP are working together, says Rahul
Just In
J&K: Injured VDC guard succumbs in Udhampur
Highlights
The injured Village Defence Committee (VDC) guard passed away in Jammu & Kashmir’s Udhampur district.
Terrorists had fired at a VDC guard in Sang area of Basantgarh in Udhampur on Sunday.
Officials said that the VDC guard Mohd Shareef, a resident of Lower Ponar village in Basantgarh, who was admitted to hospital after being critically injured in firing by terrorists, has succumbed to his injuries.
“The area has been cordoned off and police, army and the CRPF have started an operation to trace the assailants,” officials said.
