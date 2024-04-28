  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

J&K: Injured VDC guard succumbs in Udhampur

J&K: Injured VDC guard succumbs in Udhampur
x
Highlights

The injured Village Defence Committee (VDC) guard passed away in Jammu & Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

The injured Village Defence Committee (VDC) guard passed away in Jammu & Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Terrorists had fired at a VDC guard in Sang area of Basantgarh in Udhampur on Sunday.

Officials said that the VDC guard Mohd Shareef, a resident of Lower Ponar village in Basantgarh, who was admitted to hospital after being critically injured in firing by terrorists, has succumbed to his injuries.

“The area has been cordoned off and police, army and the CRPF have started an operation to trace the assailants,” officials said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X