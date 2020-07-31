[Breaking]: Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan gives approval to three capital bills

Andhra Pradesh capital issue. Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan approved the repeal of CRDA and Decentralization of Development in all regions bills. The governor who examined the bill after the state legislature approved it has given his approval. With the latest decision, Visakhapatnam will now be the administrative capital, Amaravati the legislative capital and Kurnool the legal capital. It is learnt that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to set up three capitals in view of decentralisation of development. In a big breaking, a key development took place on Friday in thecapital issue. Governorapproved the repeal of CRDA and Decentralization of Development in all regions bills. The governor who examined the bill after the state legislature approved it has given his approval. With the latest decision, Visakhapatnam will now be the administrative capital, Amaravati the legislative capital and Kurnool the legal capital. It is learnt that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to set up three capitals in view of decentralisation of development.

Earlier, on January 20, two bills were passed in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, while the Legislative Council referred them to the Select Committee. At this juncture, the Assembly on June 16 passed the decentralization and CRDA repeal bills for the second time while it was tabled in council, which was adjourned indefinitely without any discussion

On the other hand, several separate petitions have been filed in the High Court on capital decentralization and CRDA repeal bills. The matter is being heard in the High Court. Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan on Friday (July 31) approved the bills after taking legal experts advise.