[Breaking]: Supreme Court gives green signal for Panchayat Elections in Andhra Pradesh

In a big breaking, tensions over Gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh has come to end with Supreme Court directing that the panchayat elections be held as usual and dismissing all petitions filed to this extent. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the state government challenging the High Court's order allowing the conduct of the elections. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hrishikesh Roy conducted the hearing.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the state government. Rohatgi told the court that local elections in several states, including Goa, had been postponed for the coronavirus vaccination process. "In the wake of the ongoing vaccination process, the police were in the duty," Rohatgi said. He argued that the state high court single judge bench has stalled the election process. "As it is estimated that 5 lakh personnel will be required for vaccination, the state government should be careful in this regard," Rohatgi said to Supreme Court.

After hearing arguments, the two member judge ruled that the election could not be postponed.