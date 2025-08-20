Breast cancer screening centre inaugurated

Dokiparru (Krishna district): In a major step for women’s health, philanthropist Sudha Reddy, Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, and Miss Asia 2025 Krishnah Gravidez have jointly inaugurated a new Breast Cancer Screening Centre at Dokiparru village in Krishna district. The centre, a partnership between the Sudha Reddy Foundation and the MEIL Foundation, will offer free breast cancer screening and early detection services to women in rural Andhra Pradesh.

The inauguration was attended by villagers, local leaders, and women’s health advocates, all showing strong support for the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Sudha Reddy, founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and Global Ambassador of the Miss World Organisation – Beauty with a Purpose, emphasised the importance of the new centre. “This is more than an initiative—it is a mission to save lives. Early detection is the strongest weapon against breast cancer, and by bringing these facilities to villages, we are ensuring that no woman is left behind simply because of where she lives,” she said.

Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025 and a breast cancer survivor, shared her personal journey. “As a breast cancer survivor, I have walked through the fear, the uncertainty, and the relentless fight that this journey demands.

Today, I stand here to tell every woman, in Andhra Pradesh and across the world, that you are never alone. Knowledge, early screening, and the strength of a united community can and do save lives,” she said.

Krishnah Gravidez, Miss Asia 2025, added her voice to the cause.

“Healthcare should not be a privilege of cities. This centre in Dokiparru is a powerful reminder that true beauty lies in compassion and purpose. Together, we can change the narrative on breast cancer and give women everywhere the dignity of access and hope,” she said.

The event also marked the announcement of the second edition of the Pink Power Run 2.0, Hyderabad’s main breast cancer awareness initiative, scheduled for August 28, 2025. The run aims to mobilise communities, spread awareness, and gather support for early detection and women’s health.

This initiative further highlights Sudha Reddy’s commitment to women’s empowerment, following her recent appointment as the first-ever Global Ambassador for the Miss World Organisation.

The Sudha Reddy Foundation is dedicated to healthcare, education, and women’s empowerment, with a focus on breast cancer awareness and survivor support. The MEIL Foundation, the CSR arm of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd works on healthcare, education, and rural development projects to create a large-scale impact.