Bright future for AP is possible only with YSRCP, says Suresh

Kondapi : The YSRCP candidate for the Kondapi Assembly constituency Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that only YSRCP can provide a bright future for the people of the state.

Speaking at the election campaign in the Dugireddy Palem, Pottireddy Palem, Regalagadda villages, and SC Colony of Marripudi village in Maripudi mandal on Saturday, Suresh said that their party released the manifesto announcing enhancements to the existing welfare programs like Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, and other programmes.

He said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only leader who is asking the public to vote for him only if they received benefits from his schemes, and they have bettered their living condition compared to earlier days. Voting for YSRCP is guarantee for better welfare in the future. He advised public not to believe in the NDA manifesto. He asked public not to fall prey to the tactics of Chandrababu Naidu.