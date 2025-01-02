Bringing back state machinery on track says CM Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada : The year 2024 had rewritten history and ushered in new hope by giving a historic verdict in the general election which had helped the people to get freedom from tyrannical rule, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during an interaction with the media on the New Year Day.

The Chief Minister said dark days had ended and the state was now getting back on track in all respects. All the systems that were destroyed are now slowly regaining their lost glory, he said, adding the continuous efforts made by the NDA alliance government to seek Central help had helped them in bringing the state out of ‘Coma like’ situation and the economy was now improving, thanks to the handholding and quick release of funds by the Central government, Naidu said.

At the same time, the government has also been making efforts to contain the dirty trolling on the social media and the situation is now coming under control, Naidu said, adding that still some mafia and rowdy elements were there and the government is following due legal process to deal with them with iron hand. He said there would be no compromise on this issue.

The Chief Minister said the people were now expressing satisfaction over the six months of performance of the alliance government, which despite bad financial conditions inherited from the previous government, has been implementing the promises in a systematic manner based on the priorities of the alliance government.

Naidu said his government was also counselling the officials to be proactive and get out of the mindset they had during the previous YSRCP rule. They need to change or they will have to be changed, he said. Naidu further said that at the party level, some of the partymen were not in sync with his line of thinking on certain issues. He said he understands their concern since they were among those who suffered a lot during the previous regime.

But the government needs to act in a logical manner and as per law and not as per whims and fancies as was done during the previous government. People, he said, are watching their performance 24x7 and he the government is answerable to them for every act as they are his high command.

Replying to another question, Naidu said once Amaravati is developed as the capital city, the Telugu film industry which had made Hyderabad as its hub would start looking towards Andhra Pradesh.

When asked about Polavaram project, the CM said the technical committee had given its feasibility report and the Centre would be releasing funds soon. The project would be completed as per schedule, he said.

This time, Naidu said, he was moving forward by maintaining continuous contact with the people and explaining what the government had done so far and what, when and how it proposes to implement its policies and schemes. He said in the past this connection was missing and hence the government could not take its good work to the people effectively and the Opposition succeeded in misleading them.