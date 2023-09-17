British era cemetery lies in utter neglect in Gooty

Gooty (Anantapur): It’s fascinating to visit old cemeteries and uncovering the history hidden within tombstones and epitaphs. Cemeteries indeed hold a wealth of stories and provide a unique glimpse into the lives of people from the past.



Discovery of the European Cemetery at the foot of the Gooty, there is a testament to the historical significance of such places.

After the defeat of Tipu Sultan, the forces of East India Company looked to consolidate all the southern principalities and Gooty was one of them.

The strategic position of Gooty fort at a hilltop resulted in a fierce battle and commanding that was Lieutenant-General Sir Thomas Bowser (1749-1833).

Gooty Fort was captured by Lt Col Bowser’s detachment in August 1799, this battle resulted in some casualties and it was these dead soldiers and officers that were first buried at this European Cemetery.

“Cemeteries like this often serve as a somber reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers and officers during significant historical events. By documenting and sharing these stories on print and electronic media, we can contribute to the preservation of their legacies and ensuring that their history isn’t forgotten over time. Exploring and sharing the history of these forgotten characters is a valuable endeavour, as it helps us better understand the past and the individuals, who played a role in shaping it” says M Suresh, president, Praja Science Vedika.

The most famous of all the tomb is that of Major-General Sir Thomas Munro. While reading old documents which were mostly created during the British empire praised Munro to such an extent that they even declared that songs in his praise were sung by the villagers for decades after his death.

The story and legacy of Sir Thomas Munro are truly remarkable and have left an indelible mark on the history and folklore of the Ceded Districts in India. It’s fascinating to learn about the deep respect and admiration he earned from the local population during his time as Principal Collector in the East India Company era.

The anecdote of his encounter with a saint at Mantasala is particularly intriguing, showcasing a blend of legend and historical accounts. Munro’s magnanimity in defending the land endowment connected with the saint’s tomb and the subsequent conversation with the saint, visible only to him, adds a mystical and revered dimension to his persona.

The fact that he was known as the ‘Father of the People’ in the Ceded Districts reflects the profound impact he had on the local communities. His contributions in preserving local endowments and his efforts to ensure justice and fairness in governance left a lasting impression.

The various monuments, choultries and bridges named after him serve as tangible reminders of his legacy. It’s heartening to know that his house and a wall in Anantapur are preserved as ancient monuments by the government, ensuring that his memory lives on for future generations.