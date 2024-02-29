BS Maqbool conducts campaign at 24 th ward in Kadiri town

YSR Congress Party MLA candidate BS Maqbool, along with state CEC members and municipal councilors, conducted an election campaign in the 24th ward of Kadiri town on Wednesday evening. The campaign, led by YSR Congress party youth leader Sameer Khan, aimed to secure victory for the party in the upcoming general elections.



During the campaign, Maqbool visited every corner of the ward to explain the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He urged the residents to support the YSR Congress party and highlighted the development and welfare initiatives undertaken by the Chief Minister for the people of the state.





Maqbool emphasized the importance of thinking carefully before casting their votes and stated that YS Jaganmohan Reddy is the only Chief Minister capable of providing both development and welfare to the citizens.

As a result of the campaign, 50 families in the ward joined the YSR Congress party, with Maqbool welcoming them into the party by presenting them with scarves. The meeting held in the ward was attended by co-option member Babajan, temple chairman Gopalakrishna, municipal councilors, local party leaders, activists, and ward women.

The campaign was a significant step towards securing victory for the YSR Congress party in the upcoming general elections, with Maqbool and his team working tirelessly to garner support from the residents of Kadiri town.