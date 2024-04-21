BS Maqbool says Social justice is possible only with Jagan Mohan Reddy

In a recent campaign event in N. P Kunta, Kadiri, YSR Congress MLA candidate BS Maqbool emphasized the importance of social justice being possible only under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagananna. Maqbool highlighted the welfare schemes and initiatives being implemented by CM Jagananna, which benefit all residents of the state without discrimination based on caste, religion, or politics.

During his speech, Maqbool urged voters to consider the two-faced nature of opposition alliance members and the need to support CM Jagananna for the continued development and progress of the state. He called out the Telugu Desam Party for their alleged involvement in an assassination attempt on CM Jagananna, urging them to reconsider their actions and support the leader who stands with the poor and marginalized communities.

The campaign event was organized by Singal Window President Jagadishwar Reddy, Mandal Convenor Kota Rangareddy, and young entrepreneur Balakrishna Naidu in villages of Dhanianicheruvu Panchayat. Various local leaders and party members, including YSRCP BC Cell State Vice President Battala Hariprasad and Legal Cell Zonal Incharge Lingala Lokeshwar Reddy, were present at the event to show their support for Maqbool and the party's initiatives for social justice under CM Jagananna's leadership.