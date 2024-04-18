Live
Just In
BS Maqbool's Son BS Akhil Urges Voters to Support Party in Election Campaign
In a recent election campaign event, BS Maqbool's son BS Akhil appealed to voters to support the YSR Congress party and bless Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy once again. BS Maqbool is the MLA candidate for the party and Akhil highlighted the continuous efforts of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in the development of the state. The campaign event took place in the 8th Ward under the municipality, with Municipal Vice Chairperson Kommu Gangadevi and Pichili Shankar guiding the proceedings.
Akhil emphasized the importance of bringing all government schemes to the doorsteps of the people by supporting the YSR Congress party for the second time. He warned against giving a chance to opposition parties, as it could result in losing out on development and government schemes provided by CM Jagananna. The event was attended by town councillors, YSR Congress Party leaders, and activists who echoed Akhil's sentiments.
The YSR Congress party continues its efforts to garner support from voters in the upcoming elections, with Akhil's campaign urging for a second term for the party to ensure continued development and progress for the state.