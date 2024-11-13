Budget brings hope with major allocations for development

Tirupati: The 2024-25 fiscal budget has ushered in a wave of hope across Tirupati and Chittoor districts with substantial increases in allocations to various key sectors. From water resources to higher education and municipal development, these enhanced budgets reflect the government’s commitment to accelerating stalled projects and addressing longstanding financial issues. However, questions linger on the efficient and timely allocation of funds to ensure these promises materialise.

This year’s budget brings promising support for higher education institutions in the region, with allocations aimed at alleviating their persistent financial challenges. Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) received a significant allocation of Rs 226.39 crore, while Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) secured Rs 72.34 crore.

SV Veterinary University has been allocated Rs 171.72 crore and IIIT Sri City Rs 19.52 crore. These increased allocations are poised to ease financial constraints, especially for SVU, which has struggled with salary disbursement delays, impacting both current staff and retirees.

Dravidian University in Kuppam, though smaller in scale, received Rs 27.91 crore, reflecting the government’s push to support educational institutions at various levels. SVU, which was allocated Rs 183.60 crore last year with a revised estimate reaching Rs 211.83 crore, hopes the new funding will provide stability and address its persistent resource shortages.

Water resources in the drought-prone region have long been a concern, with many projects left incomplete in recent years. The 2024-25 budget has dedicated substantial funds to several water initiatives, reviving hopes for progress in a sector critical to local livelihoods.

The Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project has been allocated Rs 2,014.23 crore. This funding is expected to accelerate progress on the Kuppam branch canal and address pending works in surrounding areas.

Also, it may enable the authorities to take water to Piler and Palamaner constituencies as the works progress. The Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) project received a significant Rs 2,438.94 crore, with officials suggesting that funds will be used to expedite work and widen existing canals, a critical upgrade for the area’s irrigation infrastructure.

Additionally, the Telugu Ganga project, a crucial source of water for both local needs and Chennai’s water supply, has been granted Rs 879.24 crore. Silt removal efforts in Pulicat Lake, a promise made by the TDP, will be backed by Rs 97 crore, aiming to restore the lake’s ecological health and water-carrying capacity.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation saw an allocation of Rs.350 crore this year, supporting development initiatives in one of Andhra Pradesh’s most prominent pilgrimage hubs. This funding will aid ongoing infrastructure upgrades, benefiting both residents and the millions of pilgrims who visit Tirupati annually.

The tourism sector in Chittoor district, despite its revenue potential, was overlooked in recent years, with little investment in new projects. The 2024-25 budget aims to change that, with hopes of a groundbreaking start on some long-awaited projects. Although specific allocations for tourism were not detailed, the new budget offers optimism for revitalising this sector.

While the budget’s allocations have sparked hope, the on-ground implementation remains crucial. Previous budgets allocated funds to several projects that ultimately stalled, leaving many wary of unfulfilled promises.