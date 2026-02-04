Budget Preparations for 2026-27 in Full Swing in Andhra Pradesh

The state of Andhra Pradesh is currently in the midst of budget preparation for the 2026-27 financial year, with Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav leading the process. Under his guidance, officials from the finance department have expedited the budget-making process.

As part of the comprehensive budget preparation, Minister Payyavula Keshav is conducting a series of pre-budget meetings. These meetings are crucial in finalizing the budget for the upcoming financial year. So far, the Finance Minister has completed meetings with ministers from five key departments.

In a series of meetings, Minister Keshav engaged in detailed discussions with Ministers BC Janardhan Reddy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Atchannaidu, and Anita. These meetings aim to gather insights and opinions from the ministers to ensure that the budget addresses the state's pressing needs and priorities.

The Finance Minister is scheduled to present the budget for the 2026-27 financial year in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on the 14th of this month. The budget is expected to outline the state's financial plans, investments, and allocations for various sectors, including infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and more.

The pre-budget meetings are a crucial step in the budget-making process, allowing for a thorough evaluation of the state's financial situation and the allocation of resources to drive growth and development. With these meetings complete, the stage is set for the finalization of the budget, which will be a key document for the state's economic progress in the coming year.