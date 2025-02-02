Budget will raise living standards of poor says MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy

Nellore : Congratulating Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her initiative in introducing such a remarkable budget, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said that this budget will be more useful for uplifting the living standards of poor and middle classes in various aspects.

In a press note released on Saturday, the MP said that relaxation of tax up to Rs 12 lakh per annum in the personal income of a person was never seen in the earlier budgets by any Union governments.

Increasing allocation amount from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore to MSMEs and small industries would help in the establishment of more industrial units in rural areas.

The MP opined that top priority was given to AP in the current budget by allocating Rs 5, 936 crore for Polavaram Project, Rs 3,395 crore for Visakha Steel Plant, Rs 730 crore for Visakhapatnam Port, Rs 186 crore for Zero Budget Natural Farming, Rs 240 crore for roads and bridges construction etc will help Andhra Pradesh State to have achieve abnormal development in all fronts.