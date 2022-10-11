Buggana lauds FM for establishing NINCDC in backward Seema

Palasamudram (Sathya Sai): Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has stated that the National Institute for Narcotics, Customs and Drug Control (NINCDC) being established at Palasamudram, will be a top-class institute catering to the national needs. The second of the kind in the country after Faridabad, it is the most prestigious one given to the state under AP Reorganisation Act in 2014.

The minister inspected the progress of construction works along with MP Gorantla Madhav, Penukonda MLA M Sankara Narayana, Collector Basant Kumar and SP Rahul Dev Singh. The Institute was set up on the lines of Police Training Centre in Telangana and the one now being established here would train Indian Revenue Services personnel as well as Customs officials.

It would also train officials from Asian countries. He lauded Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for choosing the backward Rayalaseema region in the state for setting up the Institute. Buggana said he will give his utmost cooperation for early completion of the institute.

The Finance Minister said that he was deputed by the chief minister to assure full cooperation of the state government in this regard. He said the meeting has sorted out all issues raised by the local MLA Narayana. State commercial taxes commissioner Girija Sankar and director Narayana Swamy also participated.