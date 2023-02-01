Buggana Rajendranath responds to Union Budget, says few allocations are satisfactory

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath welcomed the central government's decision to reduce income tax slab rates. Speaking at a media conference on the Union Budget on Wednesday, he said that some of the allocations made in the budget were satisfactory.



However, he said that allocations for agriculture, fertilizer, urea, rice and wheat subsidy have decreased and the allocations for roads and railways was increased. Stating that budget was prepared giving priority to seven sectors, he said that issues related to the states were not mentioned.



Rajendranath Reddy said that the state's suggestions were taken into consideration. The minister revealed that the funds for the PM Awas Yojana scheme have been increased by 66 percent.



The Finance Minister thanked the Union Government for making allocations on the suggestions given by the state to the Center before the Budget. He said that as per Andhra Pradesh government's request, centre mulled to bring a policy for the development of solar power generation plants in the state.