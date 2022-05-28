Building collapses after cylinder blast in Amalapuram, 4 killed

Amalapuram: In an unfortunate incident, at least four people were killed after a cylinder blast triggered a building collapse. The incident took place in Mulakaledu village, Shetturu Mandal of Anantapur district on Saturday. Amongst the four killed, two were women and one was a three-year-old child.

The deceased were identified as Jainabi (60), Dadu (36), and Sharfunni (28). Two more sustained severe burn injuries and have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

The incident took place when a cooking gas cylinder blew up at a house. Two neigbouring houses were also damaged. Locals informed the police about the incident and they rushed to the spot. Police launched a rescue and relief operation.